An awful tragedy turns into a medical miracle for Russellville family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wes Honnell’s family was in a car accident on Monday and he took the brunt of the collision as the car struck their family minivan on the driver’s side door.

Jerry Vinsen is Wes’ father-in-law and said doctors told them initially the situation was not good.

“We had word that basically no chance of survival,” Vinsen said.

He was given 48 hours to live and Vinsen said Wes’ children were told some very possible tough news.

“Daddy may go to heaven today,” Vinsen said they told them.

Family and friends began praying with fervor to not just allow Wes to live but to recover. In a private Facebook group providing updates to members there are over 4,600 members from all over the world.

“[I] Called down south to Guatemala ‘Hey we need y’all to pray for Wes’ family’ ‘Oh that’s Pastor Jerry’s church, we’re already praying,” Vinsen explained.

Vinsen is a pastor in Russellville and he believes the power of prayer has helped in Wes’ recovery. What was once a 48 hours to live scenario has now turned into Wes being strong enough to have neck surgery.

Vinsen said doctors have told the family Wes is “light years” ahead of schedule for an accident for injuries like he has. Doctors explained that it would normally take someone 59 weeks to make the recovery he has made in a matter of days.

“The doctor is super encouraged and the surgery is going to go great!” Vinsen exclaimed.

The family is asking for continued prayers even as Wes’ prognosis improves.

“What a mighty God we serve,” Vinsen said.

RiverValleyNow reports the family was struck by a car that was reported as stolen and the suspect is also in the hospital but Russellville police have yet to release his identity or make formal charges as of yet.

Honnell is scheduled for surgery on Monday.