AmeriCorps swears in new members who will work help provide meals in Central Arkansas

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Today AmeriCorps swore in new members to serve in the Pulaski County Meals Program.

14 new members were sworn in today at the Clinton Presidential Center. They will work in a partnership with the Clinton Foundation and ‘Our House’ to serve the Pulaski County Meal Program, which to date has provided $450,000 meals for those in need in Central Arkansas.

“This is an exciting opportunity to see how two or three organizations in the community can come together to find a solution to a problem, not only provides support for the community but support for the America Corp members as they learn, develop new skills and gain an education,” said Engage AR Director.

They encourage anyone who is interested to check out the AmeriCorp Program.

It does provide a living stipend and educational award for certification in a two year, four years, or graduate program.