America’s Car-Mart holding toy drive to benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- America’s Car-Mart is holding a toy drive across all 150 locations this month through the first week in December to benefit 14 hospitals in the company’s 12-state area, including Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

This is Car-Mart’s 12th annual toy drive.

According to Car-Mart’s website, people who donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more can take advantage of half off the down payment on any vehicle.

According to America’s Car-Mart, the following hospitals will receive toys:

  • Arkansas Children’s Hospital- Little Rock
  • Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital- Springdale
  • Children’s of Alabama- Birmingham, Alabama
  • Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Atlanta
  • Children’s Medical Center Dallas- Dallas
  • Cook Children’s Medical Center- Fort Worth, Texas
  • Mercy Children’s Hospital- Springfield, Missouri
  • Norton Children’s Hospital- Louisville, Kentucky
  • St. John Medical Center- Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- Memphis, Tennessee
  • The Children’s Hospital- Oklahoma City
  • The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis- Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TriStar Centennial Medical Center- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Women’s and Children’s Hospital- Columbia, Missouri

