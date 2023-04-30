LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attendees of both the human and K-9 variety from across the country gathered in Little Rock this weekend for the American Working Dog Championship.

The event took place at Pinnacle View Middle School, where more than 50 working dogs from as far away as Washington state took part in this weekend’s competition.

The dogs are challenged in multiple categories, from tracking, to obedience to protection.

“It was an honor for Little Rock to have a chance to host it, Little Rock did a phenomenal job in the championships,” Mike Conley from the American Working Dog Federation stated. “People are raving about it, and the top finishers here get to compete for America across the world.”

