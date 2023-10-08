JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Because safety matters, this weekend the American Red Cross had over 60 volunteers going door to door installing fire alarms in Jacksonville homes for free.

John Brimley with the American Red Cross says that central Arkansas has seen nearly 500 house fires since the start of the year.

In Jacksonville, there have been 30 fires, with that number rising in the last month and a half.

Brimley says 90 percent of homes have smoke alarms, but more than half don’t work, which is why installing new ones can help save lives.

“Just having smoke alarm in your home, cuts the fatality rate in half, so you talk about reducing that by 50 percent,” Brimley explained.

The Red Cross was joined by the Jacksonville Fire Department, the Jacksonville NAACP and members of the media.

More than 120 alarms were installed.