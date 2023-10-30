LITTLE ROCK, Ark- It’s that time of year when ghosts, goblins, Kens and Barbies take to the streets for Halloween fun.

While this time of year continues to be a popular time for children, it can also pose great safety threats. That’s why American Red Cross of Arkansas is offering safety tips to help keep families safe.

Make your trick-or-treaters visible to others : Provide kids with reflective gear, flashlights, and glow sticks to help make the route easier for them to follow and more visible to any vehicles on the roads. Adding reflective tape to costumes and treat buckets can help increase your trick-or-treater’s visibility to traffic.

: Provide kids with reflective gear, flashlights, and glow sticks to help make the route easier for them to follow and more visible to any vehicles on the roads. Adding reflective tape to costumes and treat buckets can help increase your trick-or-treater’s visibility to traffic. Keep your hands clean : Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home.

: Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you get home. Practice pedestrian safety : Look both ways before crossing streets (at street corners). Use sidewalks to walk to the next destination. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway, while facing traffic. Cross at the corners of the street, not between parked cars.

: Look both ways before crossing streets (at street corners). Use sidewalks to walk to the next destination. If sidewalks are not available, walk on the edge of the roadway, while facing traffic. Cross at the corners of the street, not between parked cars. Be considerate of other people : Only visit homes with a porch light on and accept treats at the door.

: Only visit homes with a porch light on and accept treats at the door. Know where your trick-or-treaters are going and who they will be with: Have a parent or responsible adult accompany any younger children during Halloween activities.

John Brimley with Red Cross says it is part of their mission to keep families safe and prevent potential disasters, and to remind families to take these precautions will help them do that.