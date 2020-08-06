American Red Cross in need of temporary volunteers

ARKANSAS- The American Red Cross shows up to the scene when disaster strikes, but due to COVID-19, temporary volunteers are needed more than ever.

Temporary volunteers receive shorter training and are not on the rotation roster unless they want to be.

Kandy Hart is a volunteer with the Disaster Preparedness Team who is heading to the East Coast due to Hurricane Isaias.

She says due to the virus, more shelters must be set up to help stop the spread.

“So we had to have more people on the ground running the shelters,” Hart said. “So, we are putting forth the effort. Now, we are trying to get as many temporary volunteers.”

She says temporary volunteers will commit to only 14 days in the field.

If you would like to be a temporary volunteer, visit redcross.org and sign up.

