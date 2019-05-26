American Red Cross helps families impacted by flooding in Fort Smith Video

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Up the river in Fort Smith, the American Red Cross is making sure people have a place to go as flooding forces more people out of their homes.

Nkiruka Azuka is there now with a family asking how they're coping.

The flooding here in the river valley has dozens of people in less than ideal situations. I talked to a family who says they're thankful for what the American Red Cross has done for them.

The red cross opened this shelter at the evangel temple in fort smith on Friday... For those who have been evacuated from their homes.

Sarah Burris and her two kids-- Anna and Noah came here Saturday morning after they got news the Moffett house they were staying in was completely underwater.

Burris says the shelter isn't ideal, but she's grateful it's an option.

Shane Maddox who is also staying at the shelter agrees. He says this is the worst flooding he's seen and is glad the red cross gave him somewhere to go.

Shane Maddox forced out of home due to flooding

"Thank you for helping me out as well. Supporting me and keeping me safe and fed and showered and healthy."

Volunteers here tell me this shelter is open to anyone.

People should bring things like clothes bedding and toiletries.

If you want to help financial donations are always welcome and we have a link to donate on our website.

