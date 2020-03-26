American Gaming Association applauds senate passage of CARES Act

WASHINGTON – American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Bill Miller released the following statement on the U.S. Senate’s passage of the CARES Act:

“The American Gaming Association applauds the bipartisan action taken by the U.S. Senate on the CARES Act, which will bring meaningful relief for employees, employers, and tribal governments during this unprecedented public health crisis.

“This bipartisan Senate bill is an important step to preserve the gaming industry’s ability to continue to serve as a valuable job creator and community partner. We urge the House to move swiftly to pass this legislation.

“With almost all of the country’s commercial and tribal gaming facilities closed, an estimated 650,000 direct gaming employees are idled. If the industry remains shut down for two months, it will jeopardize the livelihoods of those individuals as well as the 17,000 gaming supplier jobs and 350,000 American small business workers supported by the gaming industry. In total, shutting gaming down for two months will cost the American economy $43.5 billion in lost economic activity, underscoring the need for swift action.

“The AGA will continue to engage with Congressional and administration leadership on additional measures to respond to this rapidly evolving crisis.”

Boozman Statement on Passage of CARES Act

WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement after voting in support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“The coronavirus is overwhelming our healthcare system and is inflicting a dramatic financial toll on American workers, families and small businesses. The magnitude of this crisis urgently requires us to think big and act big. The CARES Act provides emergency relief to those upended by the devastation this outbreak is causing. Providing funds directly to hardworking Americans, resources to help job creators continue operations, and support for the men and women of the medical community who are on the frontlines treating patients and working to find a cure is necessary to address this emergency.”