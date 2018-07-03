American Flags Vandalized Leading up to Camp Robinson Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The road to Camp Robinson is lined with American flags.

"I love these folks who have served, will serve or are serving now," Jim Baker said.

Baker, a veteran himself, continues to serve his country and the Amboy community by helping maintain the patriotic path.

"We buy 10 to 15 per year just through normal wear and tear," he said.

But the repairs he made Monday morning were far from routine.

"The flag was terribly muddied up and it has tire tracks on it. Bicycle tracks," Baker said.

In all, Baker says four flags out of 43 were vandalized.

"They had to have so much pressure put on that to break it out," he said showing the flag mount that has been damaged.

The flags fly 12 times a year, but Baker says the only time they have problems are when temperatures rise and kids are out of school.

This time last year the same community had several flags stolen.

"A couple of [the flags] were thrown off 8 or 10 feet away."

An amount of effort he wishes would have been used to learn the value of the American flag.

"Teach them respect and honesty and courage. I just think it's missing," Baker said.

But as long as there are troops traveling up military drive, Baker and his fellow volunteers will make sure respect is paid.

"We're going to stay the course and do what we can."

The flags are paid for through private contributions and volunteers post them.

Each one costs about 20 dollars.

The vandalism was not reported to North Little Rock Police, however if you see someone abusing the flags, you're asked to contact police.