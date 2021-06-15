Amended law on bus safety will bring stiffer penalties

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Passing a school bus is illegal in Arkansas, but lawmakers have made changes to that law that bring steep consequences.

In the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers amended the existing law to create a steeper punishment for those who break the law.

If convicted, a person could now face a fine between $250 to $1,000. They could also be sentenced to jail time of up to 90 days. Some could possibly face both the fine and the jail time.

The amendment says any driver will have to be at least 30 feet from the bus if a bus is stopped with its flashers on. The penalty is a misdemeanor so it will go on the driver’s record.

Both lawmakers and school officials across the state have shown great support for the amendment as kids will begin to head back into classrooms in the fall.