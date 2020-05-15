Ambulance Helicopter hangar coming to Fairfield Bay

FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. — The community of Fairfield Bay broke ground on a much needed Survival Flight AR Ambulance Helicopter hangar.

The hangar will be built on the grounds of the Fairfield Bay Department of Public Safety Building. The 3500 square foot hangar will be large enough to house a fully equipped medical helicopter as well as sleeping quarters for three staff members.

Survival Flight President Chris Millard said the community was the right fit for the company.

“We love Arkansas, our corporate headquarters are based out of Batesville Arkansas, so it’s very easy for us to service this community and we’re very pleased to do so,” said Millard.

The new site will create 13 new jobs for the area and will also ensure that the residents of Van Buren County will have access to another medical service.