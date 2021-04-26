Amazon to hire full-time warehouse associates in late May

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark-Amazon.com Inc. has partnered with the Little Rock Regional Chamber to host two virtual information sessions and one drive-thru job fair about warehouse associate jobs, with selected candidates starting in late May.

The first session is Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. and the second session is Friday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. Officials say both sessions will cover the same information.

Amazon officials say the drive-thru job fair is Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Rock Workforce Center at 5401 South University Ave.

According to the company, a person working in the warehouse must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

The following job benefits will be discussed during the sessions and the drive-thru event:

• Medical benefits that start the first day of work

• Tuition assistance

• Stock award program

• Employee discount program

Amazon officials say hiring at the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock both have anticipated starting dates in mid to late summer of 2021.

For more information on the positions and to register for the virtual session visit AmazonLR.com.