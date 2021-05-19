Amazon, City of Little Rock hosting drive-thru job fair

FILE – In this Thursday April 16, 2020 file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York in a bid to stop her from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Amazon.com in partnership with the City of Little Rock is hosting a drive-thru fair for those looking for positions within the company.

The drive-thru event will be held on Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Central Community Center at 4521 John Barrow Road in Little Rock.

Amazon officials will meet with job seekers to discuss position requirements and job details of working in the Port of Little Rock and North Little Rock facilities.

Amazon said that hiring for both facilities will begin in late May.

