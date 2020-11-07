Alzheimer’s Association invites Little Rock residents to join ‘2020 walk to end Alzheimer’s’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Little Rock residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, November 7.

The Little Rock Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Little Rock.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Kirsten Dickens, Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association Executive Director. “Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Dickens. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ computers. Participants are able to enjoy the drive-thru Promise Garden from 11am to 2pm at the State Capitol in recognition of those affected by dementia and to thank local sponsors.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Arkansas alone, there are more than 58,000 people living with the disease and 178,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.