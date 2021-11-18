Alyssa Norman, daughter of North Little Rock’s Officer Tommy Norman, passes away

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Beloved North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman has shared the sad news that his daughter Alyssa died Wednesday morning.

“Today has been the most painful day of my life. My beautiful daughter Alyssa ‘daddy’s girl’ is gone,” Officer Norman wrote in a post to social media. “She passed away this morning. I come to you tonight asking that you pray for me & my family. This is extremely devastating for all of us.”

Tributes to Alyssa and prayers from across the world have been pouring in throughout the day.

Norman responded to the outpouring thanking everyone for their prayers.

“We need it. We really need it. We’re hurting.” he wrote.

Officer Norman gained international recognition over his years of service for his community outreach and charitable works.

There has been no word from the family on funeral arraignments at this time.