DESHA COUNTY, Ark. – Drivers traveling on US Highway 65 in Desha County may have come across a unexpected cruiser.

Cheryl and Ralph Pickens said they spotted an alligator Tuesday on the levy right off the highway towards Gould near Pendleton Dam.

“My window doesn’t roll down so I opened my door to take a picture. I thought it was dead for a second until I saw it breathing and it opened its eyes,” Cheryl Pickens said.