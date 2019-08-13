1  of  2
All Aboard the Back-to-school special train

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – All Aboard is a family fun restaurant in Little Rock, where a train actually delivers your meal right to your table.

In conjunction with back-to-school, the eatery is helping out families by offering specials this week.

Each kids meal will be $2.99 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to kids happy hour, the restaurant is introducing healthy options to the menu. So there is an entree for everyone in your family.

All Aboard is located at 6831 Cantrell Road. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

On Tuesday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek. Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.

