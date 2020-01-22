Alexander Police gets $25k anonymous donation

ALEXANDER, Ark. – The Alexander Police Chief says the department got a large donation from an anonymous community member.

On Facebook, the chief says an older gentleman stopped by the police station to talk about the changes made to the department.

The man told the Chief he wanted to help the department. The Chief told the man things his officers needed.

The next day, the man showed back up to the department with a $25,000 personal check for the department.

The police department says the gentleman wished to remain anonymous.

