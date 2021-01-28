Alcohol sold for first time in Van Buren County since WWII

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ark.—For the first time since World War II, alcohol can be sold within county lines after it was voted on in November.

Last year, roughly 63 percent of voters cast their ballots to flip the county from dry to wet.

On Tuesday, Craven Foods became the first store to sell alcohol after receiving their beer and wine permit.

“People are like a kid in a candy store right now,” laughed Jimmy Craven, Owner of Craven Foods.

County Judge, Dale James, says 1.5 percent of every dollar made from alcohol sales will go back to the county, which he says was being lost to surrounding counties for decades.

“We’ve been here 16 years. It’s the most frequently asked question– where is the nearest liquor store,” recalled Craven.

For many in the area, the change has been a long time coming.

The county was home to a medical marijuana dispensary before alcohol sales were made legal.

“It’s been kind of a pain in the butt to go buy something that we are old enough to have,” said Karen Henry, a customer at Craven Foods.

She says for years, she made a two-hour roundtrip when her family wanted alcohol, but now she just has to drive down the street.

“It is going to be much more of a convenience for sure so we won’t have to buy so much,” Henry laughed.

Craven says he was shocked to see the turnout at his store this week when the community found out their shelves were stocked with alcohol.

“I thought we were going to sell out Tuesday afternoon but luckily it’s been great,” said Craven.

He says he feels this will not only bring revenue back to the county, but also more jobs and business.

“It’s been great so far, it’s way exceeded our expectations,” Craven said.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) says they have received six applications from stores seeking their beer and wine permit in Van Buren County.

So far, ABC says they have not received any applications for retail liquor but they anticipate those will come soon.