LANGLEY, Ark. — The Albert Pike Recreation area near Langley will continue to be day-use only more than a decade after deadly flooding there.

Twenty campers were killed in flash flooding in 2010.

On Thursday, Ouachita National Forest officials released their decision, saying there will be no overnight camping.

The day-use recreation opportunities will include swimming, picnicking and fishing.

The recreation area is expected to reopen next spring.