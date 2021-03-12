Alabama man embarks on 10th 50-state mowing tour for autism awareness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Alabama man best known for mowing lawns across the country for a good cause is bringing his mower to Arkansas next month.

This will be Rodney Smith’s 10th 50 state mowing tour, with a goal to mow 50 lawns in 50 states.

In the past he has provided free lawn care to the disabled, elderly, single moms, and veterans, and this year he is focused on kids with autism.

Right now he is looking for 1 to 2 families in each state that have an autistic child and willing to share their story, with a goal of bringing more acceptance to autism.

He will be in Arkansas on April 2nd.

If you would like to be considered Click HERE.