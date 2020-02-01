Air rifle championships held at Newport High School

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – The Army J-R-O-T-C Air Rifle Marksmanship State Championship took place Friday at Newport High School.

Students from all across the state, 93 to be exact, competed in two shooting categories, sport, and precision.

When people think of Newport, they probably think about the Greyhounds, who take the field on a Friday night or those on the basketball court.

This gives air rifle competitors a chance to show off their sport.

“We are known as a football city, but we also want to be known as an air rifle marksmanship city and these facilities are some of the best in the state of Arkansas so that is why they come here every year,” Lt. Col. Edward Jones said.

Many students start the sport when they are freshmen.

This year’s state champion in the precision shooting was Jimena Marcias from Newport and the state champ in sports shooting was Logan Saxon from Fort Smith Northside.

Fort Smith Northside are the team champions in both categories.