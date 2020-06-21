AGFC to meet online June 18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold its monthly meeting on June 18 online beginning at 10 a.m.

The actual meeting will take place in Harrison, the hometown of outgoing chairman Ken Reeves, who has served on the Commission since his appointment by Gov. Mike Beebe in 2013.

Although some offices and businesses are beginning to transition back to life beyond the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the commissioners and staff with the AGFC will once again host their monthly meeting via online conferencing to prevent any unnecessary large gatherings of people. Many formal commission meetings have in excess of 40 people in attendance. The use of online meetings will allow the exchange of ideas and information without substantially increasing the spread of the coronavirus.

The tentative agenda for the meeting is available at www.agfc.com/en/education/calendar/commission-meetings/monthly-commission-meeting-2020-06.

The meeting will be live-streamed to the AGFC’s Youtube page as well as its website, www.agfc.com.

Click the following link to view the meeting live at 10 a.m., June 18: https://youtu.be/Jv33B6WGjcQ.