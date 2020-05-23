AGFC meeting to be held online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold its monthly meeting on May 21, online to continue the work of conservation while following social distancing recommendations.

Although some offices and businesses are beginning to transition back to life beyond the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the commissioners and staff with the AGFC will once again host their monthly meeting via online conferencing to prevent any unnecessary large gatherings of people. Many formal commission meetings have in excess of 40 people in attendance. The use of online meetings will allow the exchange of ideas and information without putting anyone at risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

The meeting will be live-streamed to the AGFC’s Youtube page as well as its website, www.agfc.com.

Click the following link to view the meeting live, beginning at 9 a.m., May 21 — https://youtu.be/rabzqbEThxA