MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. – Two children were found dead Wednesday night after a boat incident at Lake Ouachita, according to officials from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens said the agency got a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday that a fisherman found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, both wearing a life jacket.

Officials said the incident happened at the end of the lake in the Yorktown Bay area and found a 14-foot-flat bottom boat half submerged.

Officials say they are still looking for an adult in this incident.

