LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed change to the HIPAA Privacy Rule by the Biden Administration is resulting in people across the country, including here in Arkansas, already taking sides.

The proposal would expand privacy for personal medical records, specifically reproductive health care.

Attorney General Tim Griffin was one of 19 across the country to sign off on a 17-page letter to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Secretary.

The letter calls the proposed rule “unlawful” and states that it should be withdrawn.

“The proposed rule conflicts with HIPAA’s plain text. HIPAA authorizes HHS to adopt regulations establishing ‘standards with respect to the privacy of individually identifiable health information’ for certain regulated entities,” the letter states.

The letter also claims the broad definition of reproductive health care could result in the administration using the proposed rule to obstruct state laws concerning gender-affirming treatments for minors.

Griffin said one of the main concerns with the proposal is its potential impact on sexual abuse investigations.

According to the letter, Health and Human Services permitted disclosures would abandon the current commonsense approach in place under federal law and undermine legitimate state investigations into possible wrongdoing.

The letter adds that HHS recognized this reality when adopting the Privacy Rule, which permits disclosures of private health information for law enforcement purposes to a law enforcement official.

That Rule makes clear that law enforcement officials are empowered to prosecute cases as well as to conduct investigations, and that this authority extends to “potential” or “alleged violations of law.”

“We’ve got a crime problem in this country,” Griffin said. “The last thing you need to be doing is taking a tool out of the hands of prosecutors that has been there for decades.”

Griffin, along with the other Attorneys General in the letter, have faced some pushback at the national and state level regarding their opposition to the change. Griffin said this is based on misinformation.

He emphasized that there is no intent to control Arkansans’ personal decisions to seek their own health treatments. He added that officials would only need access to records if there is a legitimate investigation.

“They (prosecutors) haven’t been pursing people for political reasons for decades, and they’re not doing it now,” Griffin said. “The idea that someone is interested in people’s healthcare records because they want to look at them is ridiculous.”

State Representative Ashley Hudson (D-Little Rock) said the effort to stop this rule change gives her serious concern.

“I think it is reasonable for women to be concerned, reasonable for physicians to be concerned, and reasonable for the Biden administration to be taking these steps,” Hudson said.

Hudson also noted that the proposed rule change would not prohibit the AG from investigating complaints by an injured Arkansan in the case they sought medical care and were injured as a result.

She said the rule would require at a minimum that the Attorney General or any other state entity certify that they were obtaining the records for a valid reason, not prohibited reason.

“I can appreciate the legitimate concerns those who opposed access to abortion have, but I would remind people on that side that when we start talking about slippery slopes, it doesn’t take long to think about some of the other ways the state could try to reach into your private healthcare decisions that you may make when you go out of state,” Hudson said.

The CEO/President of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Emily Wales, weighed in on the issue. She provided the following statement:

“If you needed confirmation that politicians believe they deserve to get between a patient and their health care provider, look no further than the Attorney General. We have heard from patients for more than a year who are terrified their private medical decisions – and their medical records – will be used against them by anti-abortion politicians. Arkansans deserve to make their own health care decisions free of government interference because they know what is best for their bodies and lives. They need protection, not intrusion, from their elected officials.”

Executive Director of ACLU of Arkansas, Holly Dickson, also provided a statement. It reads:

“Attorney General Griffin is supposed to protect Arkansans and our rights — not attack us. To eviscerate all rights to privacy in abortion-related healthcare in light of the barbaric bans is reckless and wrong.”

In response to these fears of retaliation if medical records do not become private, Griffin noted that the Arkansas Statute does not allow women to be prosecuted for abortions. He added that again, unless it is for an investigation, they would not be looking at a person’s records and would not take any action against them.