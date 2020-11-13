AG Rutledge honors Helena-West Helena police officer killed in the line of duty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement Friday about Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday night:
“My heart again goes out to the family of Helena-West Helena Police Officer Travis Wallace who was tragically killed in the line of duty Thursday night. Officer Wallace was known for his unwavering service to his community and commitment to protecting the people of Helena-West Helena. His family and fellow officers are in my heart and prayers during this unimaginable time. With two Arkansas police officers killed in the line of duty in just over a month, I again implore all Arkansans to join with me in daily fervent prayer for the safety of our law enforcement officers.”Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
