AG Rutledge files lawsuit Against used car dealer in Sherwood

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced that a lawsuit has been filed against Cedric Bunn and Xavier Raino, the owners and operators of Best Ride Auto Sales in Sherwood.

The complaint alleges the used car dealership failed to deliver vehicle titles to consumers at the time of the sale, as required by law.

The company violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA), the Used Motor Vehicle Protection Act (UMVPA), and the Motor Vehicle Administration, Certificate of Title, and Antitheft Act.

“Best Ride Auto Sales took advantage of hardworking Arkansans and I won’t tolerate it,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Bad actors like this will be held accountable if they use tricks to line their pockets.”

The State alleges in its lawsuit that Bunn and Raino buy used cars at auction for resale and then list those cars for sale before receiving the title from the auction company. In a three-year time frame, the Defendants failed to deliver the title at the time of sale for at least 100 cars.

The Defendants also failed to display in the window of the vehicles for sale the Used Motor Vehicle Buyer’s Guide that tells consumers whether the car is sold “as is” or with a warranty. The Arkansas Attorney General’s office has received 33 consumer complaints, three complaints from the Better Business Bureau and three complaints from Arkansas State Police.

Routinely, consumers complained they did not get their car’s title at the time of the sale and then could not legally drive the car they bought because they couldn’t get it registered or get insurance coverage. Customers reported their cars would often break down or become unsafe to drive shortly after the sale and would cost thousands of dollars to fix. They then were unable to resell the junk car, even to a salvage yard, because they didn’t have the title.

Bunn and Raino face up to $10,000 fines for each violation of the ADTPA.

For more tips to help avoid falling victim to scams, or to file a consumer-related claim with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, call (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit arkansasag.gov.