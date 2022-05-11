LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the price for insulin has gotten out of hand and is doing what she can to help lower the cost.

Wednesday, The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office filed a 100-page lawsuit to the Pulaski County Circuit Court, claiming drug manufacturers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) were manipulating the market for their own personal gain.

“The manufacturers and the PBM’s profit off this insulin pricing scheme by artificially inflating the price of the drug,” said Rutledge.

In the complaint, Rutledge claims Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lily conspired with Express Scripts, Caremark and Optum to drive the price of insulin up to help increase their own pay.

Honestly, it is really infuriating,” said Type I Diabetic Caleb Burley.

Burley was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes when he was 12 years old.

“My blood sugar was over 1100,” said Burley.

Burley is now 24 years old and says he’s lucky to be paying $25 a month for his insulin, a medication he says keeps him alive.

That price, Burley says is because of his insurance coverage and without it, the price would soar hundreds more.

“It would cost me $1,646.40 a month,” said Burley.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says enough is enough.

“The cost of insulin has gone up 1,000 percent in the last 15 years,” said Rutledge.

Rutledge says a drug that once sold for $20 in 1997 is now going for $350 without change to the drug itself of the cost to make it.

“Sadly, I wasn’t surprised,” said Burley.

Burley says living shouldn’t have to be a choice but instead a guarantee.

“These insulin companies are essentially saying were not going to guarantee you get life or the pursuit of happiness,” said Burley.

According to the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office, about 400,000 Arkansans have diabetes and about 800,000 are pre-diabetic.

Rutledge is hoping through this lawsuit she can help lower the price of the drug and also provide restitution for overpayments.

Rutledge says she is suing under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act and will seek a $10,000 fine for each violation of the ADTPA.