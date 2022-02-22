LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit on Tuesday against a Cabot pool company.

According to Rutledge, the lawsuit was filed in Lonoke County Circuit Court against Dewayne Boswell, Austin Logan, and Ultimate Builders LLC for violating the Arkansas Deceptive Practices Act (ADTPA).

The complaint alleges the individuals and companies advertised and accepted money from 17 Arkansans to install in-ground swimming pools, and then failed to complete the promised services, costing the homeowners $415,200.

The men also did business under the names Ultimate Pool Construction, Logan Pool Construction, UC Lawns and Ultimate Decks.

“Logan and Boswell accepted tens of thousands of dollars from those families only to leave them with empty dreams and large empty holes in their yards,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge alleges the defendants promised to install the pools within 90 days, but after obtaining the money the construction would cease, with only holes left in their backyards.

Rutledge also alleges that Logan violated the ADTPA that he was licensed through the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board and insured when he was not.

She says the use of multiple business names also increased the confusion for consumers.

Rutledge is requesting those who believe they have been harmed by Logan, Boswell or Ultimate Pool Construction to file a consumer-related claim with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by calling (800) 482-8982, email consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.