LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Americans watch the heartbreaking images of children finding refuge from Ukraine, an Arkansas woman is in Poland right now taking care of orphans who she has watched over for years.

Wendy Farrell and her husband adopted their daughter Alona in 2013. They already had four daughters at home, but their hearts were called to Ukraine, especially after the adoption.

“We felt the Lord calling us back to Ukraine to partner with local Christians who were ministering to orphans,” Wendy said.

She linked arms with a ministry partner in Ukraine who opened an orphanage, and she established the 1U Project.

“We fell in love with the people in Ukraine, especially the children,” she said. “We knew we wanted to do more to help.”

For years she spent time going back and forth between the U.S. and Ukraine, supporting the orphanage financially and spending time with them. She never imagined this year, amidst a war, she would be helping the orphans get out of Ukraine and be reunited with them in Poland.

“It was extremely emotional for all of us,” Farrell said, noting that the path has been extremely difficult. “We are tired and exhausted and dealing with so many emotions, but we are so thankful to be here and the kids we work with were able to get out safe and sound and we were able to all be together here in Poland.”

As they settle into their makeshift homes in Poland, she has been blown away by the kindness and love shown by the Polish people.

“There is a restaurant next door. The owners of the restaurant heard our kids talking in Ukrainian and realized they were refugees and offered to pay for their meals for the duration of their stay. They also gathered up supplies, toys and clothing for them,” Farrell said.

Though she and others fleeing the violence are experiencing a hardship, she’s thankful that the world is rooting for the people of Ukraine.

“They are resilient. They are hard workers. They are so hospitable and giving,” Farrell said. “It is awesome to see them be the recipients of hospitality and love from the world right now.”

She is so thankful for the prayers and support and said God has carried them through and she will count on Him in the days ahead.

“We’re thankful for safety but at the same time, we are grieving. We don’t know what the future looks like and when they’ll be able to return to Ukraine. They won’t be returning to the same country they left,” Farrell said.

In the meantime, she counts her blessings for the comfort they have found in Poland.

“It’s been amazing to see how the Polish people have really embraced their neighbors,” Farrell said.

To help or donate to the 1U Project, head to 1UProject.org.