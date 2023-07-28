FERNDALE, Ark. – It’s been a little over 25 years since the Westside Middle School shooting near Jonesboro. This weekend many of the survivors are coming together to celebrate healing.

“It was a horrendous event that I would never ever wish on anyone,” Westside Middle School Survivor Alex Beasley said.

Around 25 years ago on March 24, 1998, this is where Alex was at Westside Middle School near Jonesboro where a mass shooting had taken place.

“They pulled the fire alarm, now they announce there is a fire drill because of that, they announce fire drills, so everyone just thought it was a fire drill and went out and that’s when it happened,” Beasley said.

Then roughly a year later, the Columbine High School massacre happened in Colorado.

“I was a junior when the shooting happened and I was in the choir room of the high school when everything began,” Columbine High School survivor Christine Dove said. “It was a life changingly awful event, I lost several friends.”

A place both Alex and Christine could come to and heal with those who had shared experiences was at Ferncliff Camp in Arkansas.

“March 24 is nothing but bad memories, but then that summer when we came to Ferncliff was nothing but good memories,” Beasley stated.

Now after almost 25 years since the Westside Middle School shooting, classmates and those with shared experiences from all over the country have come together once again to remember the happy times.

Even bringing rocks from the school grounds of the mass shootings to memorialize the schools and people impacted.

“It’s so meaningful to reconnect with this community of survivors after so many years to meet each other’s families to hear about where life has taken everyone,” Dove said.

As they gather together for a time of fellowship and music, they are saddened to know that there have been many more people that have joined the group of survivors.

“I wish I could say it is a small group, unfortunately in this day in age that group of survivors of mass shootings of all kinds is growing exponentially and it is heartbreaking to me to see,” Dove stated.

Hand in hand, they are celebrating the healing that has happened, and that has yet to come.

“I know if you talked to everyone here probably 100% of the people that were affected from the shooting in 1998, still healing is taking place today, something I don’t think we will ever truly heal from,” Beasley said.