ADOT raising speed limit on highways and interstates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hitting the highway is about to be a little faster across the state. The Department of Transportation is getting ready to raise the speed limit on highways and interstates.

State highways will go up five miles per hour. Interstates inside the city will be 65 MPH and outside will jump to 75 MPH.

This also applies to other four-lane divided highways in the state. There was some concern about the increase causing more accidents.

ARDOT says that our highways are much safer now.

“Facilities are safer these days, we have wired up safety fences, we have rumble strips, we have other safety features, our vehicles are safer as well so that has helped,” said Randy Ort the ARDOT Spokesperson.

The increase will be in place as soon as they get all the signs changed. That’s expected to take a couple of months.