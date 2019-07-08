Breaking News
KARK, KARZ out for DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse due to contract negotiations

Adorable Arkansas Pets 2020 Calendar Contest

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Humane Society of Pulaski County (HSPC) is looking for some adorable pets for its 2020 calendar.

That’s why the agency that helps pets find homes is holding its very first photo contest and fundraiser.

The HSPS says the contest is “a way to celebrate adorable Arkansas pets while raising funds for our continued work helping the dogs and cats of Central Arkansas.”

Here’s how it works:
Click here to enter your pet’s picture and then start campaigning for votes. Don’t forget to tell everyone – your family, friends and social media followers – and then wait for the votes to roll in.

Pets entered have the chance to win one of 25 coveted spots in our 2020 HSPC Calendar. The top vote-earner will be on the cover.

People can vote as often as they like and votes will be displayed on the contest web page as they come in. Remember – vote early, vote often, and encourage friends and families to vote.

All proceeds will go to the care of the dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Reserve a Day to Honor Your Pet
Just want a guaranteed spot in the calendar? Reserve a day to honor your pet. This can be for your pet’s adoption anniversary, birthday, loved one’s birthday, memorial or really any special day! Your pet’s photo will appear on the day of your choice. Just choose your favorite photo and then choose the day and pay! First come first served! Once a date has been reserved, it will no longer be available. Each day is $50.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help Prevent Pests

Preventing pests from entering your home is one way that pet owners can help keep their pets safe. Below are some preventative steps you can take:

  • Regularly check your pet’s food, water and shelter for bugs
  • Remove bedding or toys if you see signs of insect activity
  • Store pet food in sealed containers
  • Fix leaky plumbing and remove areas of standing water
  • Seal cracks and crevices to help keep bugs out of your house, including your window frames
  • Keep outdoor pets contained in a fenced yard. If they enter an infested area, fleas and ticks can hop on board within seconds
  • Keep leaves raked, grass cut and bushes trimmed to reduce tick habitat
  • Check your pet regularly for fleas and ticks, especially when they are allowed outside of your yard or other controlled areas

If your pet has been affected by pests, then you should consult with your veterinarian before using any medication or repellent.

 

How Pest Control Professionals Can Help

Though taking preventative steps can help alleviate pest issues, DIY solutions often fall short of complete control. That’s where pest control professionals can assist, and the professionals at Terminix are here to help. Terminix technicians use pesticides according to the label and do not treat pets at all. However, for efficiency of service and as a precaution, you should always contain your pet and put food and toys away when a technician is treating your home.

When pests like fleas and ticks are prevented and controlled, that’s good for your pets. It creates a better environment for them, and you. Learn more about Terminix pest control today.

CARE
Humane Society of Pulaski County
North Little Rock Animal Shelter
Friends of the Animal Village
Out of the Woods Animal Shelter
Jefferson County Humane Society
Maumelle Friends of the Animals
Humane Society of Saline County
Bryant Animal Control and Adoption
Benton Animal Services
Humane Society of Faulkner County
Conway Animal Welfare Unit
Arkanpaws
Humane Society of Garland County
Guardian Angels Cat Shelter
Hot Springs Village Animal Welfare League
City of Hot Springs Animal Services
Russellville Animal Shelter
Heber Springs Humane Society
Lonoke Animal Shelter
Cabot Animal Control
Beebe Humane Society
Humane Society of Searcy
Jacksonville Animal Control
Pine Bluff Animal Control

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss