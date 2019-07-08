Adorable Arkansas Pets 2020 Calendar Contest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Humane Society of Pulaski County (HSPC) is looking for some adorable pets for its 2020 calendar.

That’s why the agency that helps pets find homes is holding its very first photo contest and fundraiser.

The HSPS says the contest is “a way to celebrate adorable Arkansas pets while raising funds for our continued work helping the dogs and cats of Central Arkansas.”

Here’s how it works:

Click here to enter your pet’s picture and then start campaigning for votes. Don’t forget to tell everyone – your family, friends and social media followers – and then wait for the votes to roll in.

Pets entered have the chance to win one of 25 coveted spots in our 2020 HSPC Calendar. The top vote-earner will be on the cover.

People can vote as often as they like and votes will be displayed on the contest web page as they come in. Remember – vote early, vote often, and encourage friends and families to vote.

All proceeds will go to the care of the dogs and cats at the Humane Society of Pulaski County.

Reserve a Day to Honor Your Pet

Just want a guaranteed spot in the calendar? Reserve a day to honor your pet. This can be for your pet’s adoption anniversary, birthday, loved one’s birthday, memorial or really any special day! Your pet’s photo will appear on the day of your choice. Just choose your favorite photo and then choose the day and pay! First come first served! Once a date has been reserved, it will no longer be available. Each day is $50.