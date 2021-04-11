ADH revamps statewide initiative for getting Arkansans vaccinated

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health is revamping its statewide initiative ‘Vaccinate the Natural State’ — which initially launched in March.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha says part of the campaign requires working with groups like the state chamber of commerce and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The goal she said is to train others on getting accurate information out to the community about the vaccine.

“People need help sorting through that so working with people they trust- healthcare providers, some of their community members or religious leaders to help them get information,” Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

‘Vaccinate the Natural State’ addresses some concerns and questions on its website HERE.