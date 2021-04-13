ADH reports 50 new flu cases, no new deaths in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Tuesday.

Since September 27, 2020, 2,050 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. This is an increase of 50 new cases in the last week.

Arkansas reported 18 deaths to the flu this season, which is unchanged from last week. Last season Arkansas reported 125 total influenza-related deaths. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

Read the full report below: