ADE launches statewide community resources portal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Education announced Tuesday they are launching a Statewide Community Resources Portal.

This website will connect schools and communities with information about available support services around the state.

The ADE said that COVID-19 lead to many students and families in need of essential support services, such as financial, healthcare, and housing assistance. Some organizations provide such services around the state, but a list of information did not exist.

“We are excited to make this website available to everyone around the state,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “While the site will assist schools with providing much-needed services to students, the potential for this website extends beyond schools to DHS and Workforce Services offices, as well as others, around the state who also provide wrap-around services to their clients.” ADE Secretary Johnny Key

The website is updated daily with new resources, and currently contains more than 50 categories of services ranging from abuse services to daycare and transportation assistance.

Community partners who are interested in adding their contact information to the site may complete the form provided at the “Statewide Supplemental Community Resources” link at the top of the website.

To access the portal, Click HERE.