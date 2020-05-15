Additional federal child care funding to help centers, essential workers

LITTLE Rock, Ark. — The federal government is giving more than $40M to Arkansas childcare providers; and essential workers.

Arkansas DHS announced the block grant funds are coming from the federal cares act.

The additional payments to providers are designed to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

The money will also be used to help offset the cost of sanitizers and masks for employees, but the biggest part of the announcement today; involves essential workers.

For the first time, they will be eligible for assistance; regardless of income.

“That is unprecedented for our staff. everything that we’ve do here is primarily involved with an income-based for children, so this will be for essential workers. We’re using a federal definition, those who are healthcare professionals, involved in the food supply chain, childcare,” said Tonya Williams.

HERE you can find an application for assistance.

Here is the full news release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services:

“Funding is now available to help licensed child care centers cover costs associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and to cover child care costs for some essential workers in Arkansas, a group of State Legislators and the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Friday.



“Safe and high-quality child care is critically important to families trying to get back to work and to our economy as a whole,” said DHS Deputy Director for Children and Families Keesa Smith. “This funding will help address the safety and economic issues for child care that have arisen as a result of this pandemic, and the enhanced safety procedures will help assure parents that we at DHS are committed to protecting children.”



The DHS Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education (DCCECE) issued additional pandemic procedures to licensed child care providers today aimed at stopping the spread.

The guidance follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health recommendations and requires screening for all individuals (staff, children, and families) entering a facility and prior to transporting; limiting group size to 10 or less, including staff and children; requiring staff to wear masks; serving individual rather than family-style meals, and more frequent handwashing and sanitation.



These precautions are in addition to regular licensing requirements related to infectious disease.

DCCECE also outlined how federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding of over $41 million in Child Care Development Block Grant funds will be used to: