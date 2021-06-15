ACLU asks judge to block Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The ACLU on Tuesday requested a preliminary injunction against the new law, which is set to take effect July 28.

The new law prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit last month challenging the measure.