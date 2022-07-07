Every three years Arkansas Children’s Hospital conducts community health needs assessments. Recently those assessments were released.

Here’s a look at some of them.

50% of parents identified the number of Arkansas children who have mental health issues as a serious problem.

Families are concerned about access to mental health resources and the high number of Adverse Childhood Experiences among kids in our state.

Several parents mentioned they have trouble getting mental health services covered by insurance.

Medical providers participating in focus groups discussed their concerns about how frequently they find themselves assessing and treating a child’s mental health issues without appropriate training.

For a complete look at the study, you can go to their website.