BENTON, Ark. – Access Control Devices Inc. is hosting its second annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Dec. 31 at its headquarters in Benton.

Gracen Caddy and Zach Parker joined KARK 4 News to talk more about the event and what you to expect this year.

The free event will be held at 403 North Main Street starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be live music, fun activities, food and drinks. The ball will drop at midnight along with fireworks.

Parker said that a percentage of proceeds from food and drink sales will be donated to Bright Futures Benton, which is a community initiative that provides assistance to students in the Benton School District.

For more information on ACDI, visit ACD-INC.com.