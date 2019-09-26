Abandoned puppies getting better homes

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Dogs and puppies were found neglected and in some cases dumped.

Thanks to one local woman and her social media post these dogs can see brighter days ahead of them.

Faulkner County SPCA posted to Facebook showing the 15 different dogs they recovered, and hopefully soon they will all have forever homes.

Lydia Grier is the director of the non-profit animal rescue organization.

For over 15 years she has been helping pets find their forever homes.

On Tuesday she shared a Facebook post showing the dogs in need, and today one of those dogs is getting a new home.

“Today we’re here to drop Leila which is one of the rescue dogs. She’s a miniature Australian Shepherd and she was surrendered to the SPCA.” said Grier

Now she says she has received lots of request to adopt the animals, especially the four puppies in her post.

