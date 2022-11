There are 6 million AARP members who are Veterans, and in Arkansas, that number is around 48,000.

AARP Arkansas Veterans co-team leader Charlie Wagener sat down with Keith Monahan to talk about how AARP is addressing the needs of Veterans in the state,

Wagener also talks about the mission of the team and partnering with other Veterans groups to connect those who need help.

For more information on the resources that can assist Veterans, visit www.aarp.org/veterans.