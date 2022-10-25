LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans looking for a way to get rid of old records will have an option this weekend to do so in a secure way that won’t put their information at risk.

As part of ongoing efforts to help consumers avoid falling victim to identity theft, AARP Arkansas is partnering with Rock Solid Shredding to host the “ShredFest” event.

Starting at 9 a.m. and ending at noon on Saturday Oct 29, people can come to the AARP parking lot at 1701 Centerview Drive in Little Rock to safely dispose of any documents they don’t want anyone to get their hands on.

The event is free and open to the public, not just AARP members, however, there will be a limit of 3 boxes of documents per vehicle. The AARP is also asking anyone who comes to also brings a canned food donation to the Arkansas Food Bank.

According to AARP officials, every two seconds someone’s identity is stolen.

For more information on the event, go to AARP.org