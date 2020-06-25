AAA: Fewer people will be traveling this summer

March 31, 2020 file photo American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. … travel will gain speed this summer as states re-open their economies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — AAA reports the West South Central Region — AR, OK, TX, LA — travel could decrease by nearly 13% between July 1 and September 20, 2020.

Nationally, AAA forecasts that “Americans will take 700 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings.” The number, however, is a 15% decrease compared to last July-September and is the first decline since the summer of 2009, according to AAA.

AAA booking trends indicate “Americans are making travel plans … just more cautiously and more spur of the moment.”



Car trips are tops for transportation, followed by air travel, train and cruises are in third.

Road trips continue to rule. AAA said a couple of reasons is because of customized scheduling and stops.

AAA: NATIONAL GAS PRICE AVERAGE

Gas prices are expected to be lower than the national average for the summer of 2020. The price is expected to be near $2.25 per gallon compared to last summer’s price of $2.66.

“When at the pump, wear disposable gloves or use a plastic sandwich bag to avoid touching the pump handle. When back in your car, be sure to clean your hands with sanitizer or wipes,” AAA recommends.