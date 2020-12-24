A woman is dead, man in custody after North Little Rock stabbing

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman is dead after a stabbing at the Quality Inn in North Little Rock on Thursday; the suspect is now in custody.
North Little Rock police responded to a call and discovered 58-year-old Alice Cawly of Little Rock with multiple stab wounds. Officers attempted to give her medical attention, but she was pronounced dead soon after.
The suspect, 62-year-old Rickey Neal of Little Rock was located soon after and questioned by Detectives.
Neal was arrested and is now being charged with first-degree murder. He will appear in court on Saturday.
