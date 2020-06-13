A-State releases current list of potential football stadium adjustments

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State Football released its current list of potential football stadium adjustments today. The current list of potential adjustments for the 2020 football season is listed below. All items are subject to change based on the current conditions.

Centennial Bank Stadium Season Ticket Holders

Fans will be provided (in advance of gameday) suggested entry gates and times based on their ticket sections.

There will be hand-sanitizing stations at every section entrance.

There will be 6-foot-spaced standing squares for entrance gates, concessions, team shop and ticket office/booths.

There will be sanitation of all hand rails and arm rests on seats before the gates open.

While a final decision will be made closer to the start of the season, masks may be required to be worn for each home game, including working staff.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Johnny Allison Tower

All hand rails, arm rests on club seats, tables, and chair-seating areas shall be sanitized before the doors open.

All hand rails shall be sanitized after each quarter.

All interior doors will be open.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be located in multiple areas.

6-foot-spaced standing squares for entrance lines, bar lines, and food lines shall be created.

Provide (in advance of gameday) suggested entry times based on tower sections.

Open the stairs for entrance and exit.

Trashcan covers will be removed to avoid contact.

While a final decision will be made closer to the start of the season, masks may be required to be worn for each home game, including working staff.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Bars and Food Services in the Woodard McAlister Family Club

Comply with all applicable public health guidance.

Create 6-foot-spaced squares for serving lines around the bar.

Add wait staff for fans to be able to stay in seats and be served.

All servers are required to wear gloves and mask.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Food Services for Suites

Comply with all applicable public health guidance.

Food areas will be set up the day of the game to ensure compliance with applicable public health guidance.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

North End Zone

Comply with all applicable public health guidance.

Sanitize all hand rails, table and chair-seating areas before the doors open.

Sanitize hand rails after each quarter.

Provide hand-sanitizing stations in multiple areas.

Create 6-foot-spaced standing squares for entrance lines, bar lines, and food lines.

Provide (in advance of gameday) suggested entry times based on loge box numbers.

Encourage Northeast access for patrons into the Loge Box area.

While a final decision will be made closer to the start of the season, masks may be required to be worn for each home game, including working staff.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Bars and Food Services in North End Zone

Comply with all applicable public health guidance.

Create 6-foot-spaced squares for serving lines around the bar.

Add wait staff for fans to be able to stay in seats and be served.

All servers are required to wear gloves and mask.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Tailgate City/ ArTents Promenade

Hand Sanitizing stations throughout the areas.

Create 6-foot-spaced standing squares outside porta-potties.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Gameday Staff

A “Social Distance Concierge” will be assigned to each section in the stadium for fan purposes.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Concessions Services

Concessions will comply with all public health guidance.

Masks and gloves are required.

6-foot-spaced markers for concession lines.

Exploring options for in-seat delivery service.

Other guidelines TBD from Arkansas Department of Health.

Fan Engagement Elements