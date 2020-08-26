A-State Football Places Six on Preseason All-SBC Team, Red Wolves Picked Second in West Division

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Arkansas State Football team has placed sixth on the pre-season All-SBC Team. According to the league’s 2020 coaches poll, they were picked to finish second in Sun Belt Conference’s West Division.

A-State’s sixth pre-season all-conference picks were made up of three first-team and three second-team selections. Representing the Red Wolves on the first team were senior offensive lineman Jarrett Horst, senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. and junior kicker Blake Grupe.

Click below to learn more.