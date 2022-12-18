LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People in the LGBTQ+ community rallied today at the steps of the State Capitol to send a message to those, they said, want to squash their right to exist.

People in the LGBTQ+ community came together at the steps of the Capitol Sunday, to hold a vigil for lives lost at Club Q in Colorado about a month ago.

Also, to end the violent hate, the organizers say their community experiences.

“None of us deserve to be killed,” said one of the organizers, Justin Sarlo.

Justin Sarlo, said lawmakers don’t listen to them, but as for Arkansas Senator, Bart Hester, he disagrees.

“I don’t think they are going to hear us now, but my hope is that by being at the state capitol where everybody going by this time of year, maybe others will hear us, who have more of an open heart and open mind,” stated Sarlo.

“You know I am not aware of any law that says someone shouldn’t exist. you know I am considered one of the far right legislatures, and I have no interest in any law that says someone shouldn’t exist or that they are not welcome or anything like that,” stated Hester.

Another issue brought up at the rally, was the second amendment, and the protection of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is a good thing for someone who disagrees with me, it gives them the right if they are a law abiding citizen to be able to defend themselves, so they should be siding with us saying hey if there is a bad guy out there, I have a right to defend myself,” stated Hester.

“We have that misconception that the good guy with the gun that magically stops violence, that’s disingenuous, dangerous and it encourages meeting violence with violence instead of with peace,” said one of the organizers, Harold Hughes.

Although Hester said they disagree, he does believe everyone should feel like they belong.

Organizers said they hope lawmakers will hear them and move forward towards change.